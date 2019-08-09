  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police say a teacher at J.J. Pearce High School suspected of being involved in a relationship with a student at another school, was found dead by Garland Police on Tuesday, August 6.

Robert Howard Temple, 45, had failed to show up for a scheduled interview with Dallas Police detectives regarding alleged child exploitation.

Robert Howard Temple

Dallas Police said they are seeking additional information on Temple and want anyone with information can contact Detective Greg Illingworth with the Child Exploitation Unit at 214-671-4215 or Child Abuse Unit, Sergeant M. Vaughn, at 214-275-1301.

As of now, police have not released any further details about this case.

