FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A section of a major road buckled and heaved after a large water line break at University Avenue and Park Hill Drive in Fort Worth.

Witnesses said water started just bubbling up out of the street, and then the pavement started cracking and heaving as more water pushed up. Eventually it flooded the intersection near the top of a hill. Thus, the water hit the storm drains, went down University, and never got high enough to get into any homes or businesses close to the intersection. But it did split the pavement on University though, from one side to the other.

“University, I would say folks can expect this to be closed for a couple of days at least. I don’t have an estimate on that, like I said, first thing we gotta do is get the main fixed, and then we’ll worry about street repair, but that could take a while,” said Mary Gugliuzza of the Fort Worth Water Department.

But no residents or businesses are without water. The larger concern is fixing the street, which crews tore up to fix the two-foot-diameter line that broke.

With temperatures up, water use in the city has been up the past few days. The city really can’t say what caused the break though, until crews finish digging Friday evening.