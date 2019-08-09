Comments
CEDAR HILL (CBSDFW.COM) — Police arrested and charged one man with murder after finding a dead woman inside a Cedar Hill home Thursday.
Around 07:30 a.m. Aug. 8, the Cedar Hill Police Department responded to a call at a residence in the 1400 block of Atkins Street.
When officers arrived, they met a juvenile who directed them to an upstairs bedroom, which was locked. After several attempts to contact the people in the room, officers forced entry and found a man and woman suffering from obvious trauma.
The woman, 37-year-old Yvonne Perkins, was pronounced dead at the scene. The man, 44-year-old Curtis Bullock, was transported to a local hospital for treatment and was later charged with murder.
A motive for the crime has not been released.
