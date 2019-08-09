



– A Dallas County judge handed down a life sentence to 33-year-old Brandon Sampson who was found guilty of murder earlier this week by a Dallas County jury.

Facebook postings by Sampson, and witness statements made to Dallas Police Homicide Detective Chaney, helped lead police to victim Jackie Hughes’ body.

On January 9, 2018, Hughes naked, lifeless body was found wrapped in a blanket in the defendant’s garage in Dallas. She suffered blunt force trauma to the head and two gunshot wounds.

Lead Prosecutor Jessica Trevizo told jurors, “Jackie didn’t deserve to die the way she did.”

As investigators searched for the suspect, they received information from a woman that her young daughter, Jasmine Adams, had left with Sampson and she feared for her safety. They immediately issued a missing person’s report. Authorities later learned the suspect might have fled to California.

A witness in California came forward after discovering that Sampson was wanted out of Texas for murder. She alerted authorities to the location where Sampson and Adams were staying.

A SWAT team from the San Bernardino Police Department located the suspect and a weapon believed to be used in the murder. Adams had no prior knowledge of the murder. Sampson was returned to the Dallas County jail to face murder charges.

An ex-wife and multiple girlfriends testified during Sampson’s murder trial, that he was extremely abusive and had threatened them with knives and guns.

In closing arguments, Lead Prosecutor Trevizo said, “Be not overcome by evil, but rather overcome evil by doing good.”