ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas Rangers on Friday announced they have banned a fan accused of racially harassing a family at Globe Life Park.
The fan can no longer attend home games for the foreseeable future.
The alleged incident happened on Saturday, August 3.
Jessica Romero explained on Facebook, the man behind her complained about Hispanics sitting in front of and behind him, saying he was surrounded by illegal immigrants.
After the family was taking a photo, they noticed that man was holding up his middle finger.
The Rangers released the following statement on the matter.
“The Texas Rangers are committed to providing a safe and welcoming fan experience for everyone who attends our home games. After reviewing information relating to the exchange that took place at last Saturday’s game in which a family was subjected to offensive comments and a profane gesture made by a nearby guest, we are notifying the individual that he violated the club’s fan code of conduct and is indefinitely prohibited from attending Rangers home games.”
The Rangers ball club said it would have no additional comment on this incident.
