By Nicole Jacobs | CBS 11 News
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The tax-free holiday is officially upon us and Texas parents are already hitting the shopping aisles taking full advantage of the savings.  

Kohl’s department store has a little bit of everything — from backpacks and clothing to shoes and socks.  All things that fall on the list of tax-free items.   

If you have some back to school shopping left to do, this is the weekend you want to get it done, at a savings of about 8% off of all items under $100.  It’s the perfect time to stock up on school supplies or get an extra pair of budget friendly shoes.

The state comptroller says Texans will save more than $102 million over the course of this weekend.

Althea Hanna, visiting from New Mexico, was unaware of the holiday.  “I think it makes a big difference when it adds up at the end,” she said.

Gabby Ramirez, 15, was out shopping with her grandmother. She took advantage of the tax-free items and also the clearance items.  “I think it’s really cool because i don’t like spending my parents money because I feel bad afterwards and the fact these we got good deals is like great,” said Ramirez.

The tax free holiday began this morning and runs through midnight August 11.  

