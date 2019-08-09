NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The tax-free holiday is officially upon us and Texas parents are already hitting the shopping aisles taking full advantage of the savings.
Kohl’s department store has a little bit of everything — from backpacks and clothing to shoes and socks. All things that fall on the list of tax-free items.
If you have some back to school shopping left to do, this is the weekend you want to get it done, at a savings of about 8% off of all items under $100. It’s the perfect time to stock up on school supplies or get an extra pair of budget friendly shoes.
The state comptroller says Texans will save more than $102 million over the course of this weekend.
Althea Hanna, visiting from New Mexico, was unaware of the holiday. “I think it makes a big difference when it adds up at the end,” she said.
Gabby Ramirez, 15, was out shopping with her grandmother. She took advantage of the tax-free items and also the clearance items. “I think it’s really cool because i don’t like spending my parents money because I feel bad afterwards and the fact these we got good deals is like great,” said Ramirez.
The tax free holiday began this morning and runs through midnight August 11.
