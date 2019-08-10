GARLAND, TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Police in Garland said two officers shot and killed a man who charged at them wielding two large knives Friday night.
Around 10:30 p.m. Aug. 9, officers responded to reports of a man stabbing hoods of cars and slashing tires with two machetes in an apartment parking lot in the 200 block of E. I-30.
Officers allegedly told the man, whose name has not been identified, to drop the knives, but he moved toward them. Police said both officers then shot the man, who later died at a nearby hospital.
The department has not released the names of the officers, but said one is a 3-year police veteran and the other has been an officer for 13 years.
Both officers will be placed on paid administrative leave while the shooting is under investigation.
