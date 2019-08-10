MILWAUKEE (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Adrian Houser struck out a career-high 10 and rookie Keston Hiura hit his 14th home run as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Texas Rangers 3-2 Saturday night and extended their winning streak to five games.

Houser (5-5) limited the Rangers to one run, a solo homer by Danny Santana in the sixth inning. He allowed three hits and a walk over six innings, his longest performance in nine starts this season.

Houser struck out the first two batters before mishandling a ground ball off the bat of Elvis Andrus. Then, in a scene reminiscent of his big league debut last season, he drew a visit from the team’s medical staff when he appeared to throw up behind the mound.

Houser returned and struck out Roughed Odor to get out of the inning and didn’t allow another baserunner until the fifth, when Nomar Mazara reached on a leadoff walk. Logan Forsythe followed with a single for Texas’ first hit of the game. Houser coaxed a pair of force-outs, and then struck out pinch-hitter Willie Calhoun to end the inning.

Milwaukee’s offense staked Houser to an early lead. In the first inning, Trent Grisham scored on a wild pitch by Pedro Payano, and the Brewers opened up a 2-0 lead when Hiura led off the third with a solo shot off Payano.

Payano (1-1) was charged with three runs on five hits and three walks over three innings.

Santana’s 18th homer of the season put Texas on the board in the sixth, and Shin-Soo Choo made it a one-run game with his 19th homer of the season, off Brewers reliever Drew Pomeranz.

The Rangers are now 58-58 and will take on the Brewers again tomorrow afternoon at 1:10 p.m.

