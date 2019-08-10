EL PASO, TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — It’s been an entire week since the massacre at an El Paso Walmart that killed 22 people and injured 26 others.

The people of that city are going through the darkest of days as the try and grieve.

CBS 11 News reporter Ken Molestina spent the last week among the mourning El Paso community, and said the memorial has grown immensely — to about the length of a football field.

But that mourning has turned to anger since news broke that the suspected shooter travelled over 600 miles from Allen to carry out the attack targeted toward Mexicans.

LULAC President Domingo Garcia joined Presidential Candidate Beto O’Rourke to champion a community left shattered by a hate-filled act.

And as mid-week came around, so did the controversial visit from President Donald Trump.

Supporters as well as opponents of Trump clashed outside the memorial, making their voices heard.

Trump visited with victims and first responders, and when he left, all the attention was once again on the victims and their families.

Much like Raul Melendez who lost his father-in-law in the massacre.

“He’s a hero,” Melendez said. “He’s the reason why my daughter and my mother-in-law are here today, and I can never tell him ‘thank you’ for it.”

Edi Hallberg’s mother also fell victim to the attack.

“She didn’t deserve to die the way she did,” Hallberg said.

The growing memorial is now where heavy hearts meet compassion as 22 crosses stand tall, representing and honoring the 22 lives lost.

Across the city, the motto “El Paso strong” is seen, reminding everyone that the city will overcome the greatest tragedy it’s ever seen.

El Paso firefighter Jared Knotts said his community is strong and they will “work together to get through this.”

But as of right now, some El Pasoans like Celia Sarmiento believe it’s time to mourn.

“[It’s] time for coming together… Time for peace and love,” she said.