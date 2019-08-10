Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Alexis Bowman, a 36-year-old woman they say shot and killed a man in South Dallas Saturday.
Just before 11:30 a.m. Aug. 10, police responded to a shooting call at 3109 Al Lipscomb Way. When officers arrived, they discovered 42-year-old Fredrick Myers had been shot.
Myers was transported to a local hospital but later died from his injuries.
Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that Bowman was responsible for Myers death. A motive for the crime has not been released.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Bowman is encouraged to call 911 or contact Det. Christopher Walton at 214-671-3662 or christopher.walton@dallascityhall.com.
