  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 AMCowboys Special Edition
    12:30 AMCelebrity Page
    01:00 AMPaid Program
    02:00 AMNCIS: New Orleans
    03:00 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Alexis Bowman, Dallas, DFW Crime, dpd, Fredrick Myers, Homicide, North Texas, Shooting, South Dallas, Texas


DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Alexis Bowman, a 36-year-old woman they say shot and killed a man in South Dallas Saturday.

Alexis Bowman mugshot (Dallas Police Department)

Just before 11:30 a.m. Aug. 10, police responded to a shooting call at 3109 Al Lipscomb Way. When officers arrived, they discovered 42-year-old Fredrick Myers had been shot.

Myers was transported to a local hospital but later died from his injuries.

Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that Bowman was responsible for Myers death. A motive for the crime has not been released.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Bowman is encouraged to call 911 or contact Det. Christopher Walton at 214-671-3662 or christopher.walton@dallascityhall.com.

Comments