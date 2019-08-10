



IRVING (CBSDFW.COM) — A 16-year-old is left with critical injuries after three dogs attacked him in an Irving backyard that wasn’t his Saturday morning.

Around 4:45 a.m. Aug. 10, officers responded to an incident in the 800 block of E. Third Street after receiving reports of a possible dog attack.

When they arrived, they found three dogs attacking a teenager in the backyard of a residence. The officers jumped the fence, put themselves between the teen and the dogs, in an attempt to stop the attack. The dogs attacked the officers, and they in turn fired their weapons at the dogs.

The teen, a 16-year-old Hispanic male, was taken to Parkland Memorial Hospital with critical injuries. One officer also received injuries from a dog bite, but was treated and later released.

One dog was injured and all three were eventually seized and taken to the Irving Animal Shelter.

During further investigation, it was discovered that the dogs were secure in their own backyard and the teen does not live at the residence.

The owner of the house Guillermo Lorenzo told CBS 11 News that he suspected the teen was up to no good and that his dogs were only protecting the property.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Irving Police Department at 972-273-1010.

This investigation is still ongoing.