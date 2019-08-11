Filed Under:dallas police, Deadly Shooting, DFW News, front yard, Homicide, Murder, Shooting

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police say someone shot and killed a man in the victim’s front yard around 8:00 p.m. Saturday.

Police said the deadly shooting happened outside a home in the 2000 block of Las Cruces Lane.

Officers found the victim, Jose Acosta, 46, shot multiple times.

There is no word on a suspect in this case and no other details have been released at this point.

Anyone with information on this homicide can contact Detective Abel Lopez at 214-671-3676 or abel.lopez@dallascityhall.com.

Comments