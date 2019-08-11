Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police say someone shot and killed a man in the victim’s front yard around 8:00 p.m. Saturday.
Police said the deadly shooting happened outside a home in the 2000 block of Las Cruces Lane.
Officers found the victim, Jose Acosta, 46, shot multiple times.
There is no word on a suspect in this case and no other details have been released at this point.
Anyone with information on this homicide can contact Detective Abel Lopez at 214-671-3676 or abel.lopez@dallascityhall.com.
