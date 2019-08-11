Comments
SAGINAW, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Saginaw Police are investigating the deadly shooting of a robbery suspect by a homeowner inside the garage.
Assistant Police Chief Russell Ragsdale told CBS 11, around 5:45 p.m. two men attempted to rob a homeowner in the 1100 block of Trinity Trail.
He said one of the suspects pulled out a gun. That’s when the homeowner also pulled out a gun and shot one of the suspects.
That suspect died. The other one ran off and is still at large.
The homeowner is not currently facing any charges.
It’s not clear if the homeowner knew the suspects.
