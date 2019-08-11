



– The 16-year-old boy critically injured after three dogs attacked him in Irving on Saturday has died, Irving Police said Sunday afternoon.

The dog that was shot had to be euthanized due to the severity of its injuries.

The two other dogs are still at the Irving Animal Shelter. This investigation is still ongoing.

The incident happened around 4:45 a.m. on Saturday in the 800 block of E. Third Street.

When officers arrived, they found three dogs attacking a teenager in the backyard of a home that was not the teen’s.

The officers jumped the fence, put themselves between the teen and the dogs, in an attempt to stop the attack. The dogs attacked the officers, and they in turn fired their weapons at the dogs.

The teenager was rushed to Parkland Memorial Hospital with critical injuries. One officer also received injuries from a dog bite, but was treated and later released.

The owner of the house Guillermo Lorenzo told CBS 11 he suspected the teen was “up to no good” and that his dogs were only protecting the property.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Irving Police Department at 972-273-1010.

This investigation is still ongoing.