



– Family and friends of a South Dallas barber who was shot and killed Saturday, honored his memory Sunday night.

They held a candlelight vigil outside Fredrick Myers’ barber shop, Kingz of Cutz.

Myers owned his barber shop for almost 15 years. Dozens of red roses now sit in his barber chair.

Those close to Myers say they remember his loving, giving heart.

They said he cared about South Dallas.

Myers gave people in need jobs and helped the homeless.

He hosted a back-to-school block party for the kids every year. Giving out free hair cuts, backpacks and school supplies.

His mother, Betty Myers-Davis said that’s just who he was.

“He’s been that way his whole life. He’s always been a giving person,” said Myers-Davis. “He’s always been a sweetheart. Never had any problems. He’s always been a good child.”

“What he started we are definitely going to continue. We will continue his legacy,” said neighbor, Linda Henderson.

Police believe Alexis Bowman, 36, shot and killed Myers and they are looking for her.

Police responded to the shooting call at 3109 Al Lipscomb Way on Saturday around 11:30 a.m..

When officers arrived, they discovered Myers, 42, had been shot.

A motive for the crime has not been released.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Bowman is encouraged to call 911 or contact Det. Christopher Walton at 214-671-3662 or christopher.walton@dallascityhall.com.