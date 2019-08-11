DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Fire-Rescue firefighters responded to what turned out to be a three-alarm fire at an occupied commercial building in South Dallas on Sunday.
It happened at Power Brake Sales at 3411 East Kiest Boulevard shortly before 11:00 a.m.
The first responding firefighters found the flames mostly within the insulation of the walls of the structure, and called out a second and a third alarm response to help cut off the fire spread.
At least five people were inside the building doing various types of contracted work, but they all made it out of the building safely.
Investigators determined the fire was accidental and began as the result of a heat source being too close to combustible materials.
Dallas Fire-Rescue said the damage was moderate and mostly contained to where the fire started.
