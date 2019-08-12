Comments
AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – There is an Amber Alert out of Austin Monday afternoon.
Elijah Phillips is only 24 days old.
He was last seen Wednesday, July 24.
Police are looking for Brittany Smith, 30, Brandy Galbert, 41 and Carl Hayden, 37, in connection to Phillips’ abduction.
The suspect, last heard from in Austin, is said to be driving a gold 2007 Pontiac Torrent with Texas license plate KNN 7632.
Law enforcement officials said they believe the baby is in “grave or immediate danger.”
