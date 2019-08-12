Comments
OXNARD, California (CBSDFW.COM) – Multiple sources are reporting Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has turned down an offer by the Cowboys of an average annual salary of around $30 million.
Jane Slater of the NFL Network reports Prescott wants $40 million per year.
Former Dallas Cowboy receiver Dez Bryant inserted himself in the matter on Twitter saying, “Pay Dak his 40Mil and don’t @ me.”
Prescott has been the Cowboys quarterback since taking over for an injured Tony Romo in 2016.
The Cowboys selected Prescott out of Mississippi State in the 4th round of the NFL Draft in 2016.
Prescott has scored 67 touchdowns and thrown 25 interceptions in his career with an average quarterback rating of 96.
