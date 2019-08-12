



– The Dallas Mavericks announced their 2019-20 schedule on Monday, which will tip-off at home against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday, October 23 at 7:30 p.m.

The 2019-20 campaign will mark the 40th season in franchise history, including the club’s 19th playing at American Airlines Center.

The Mavericks are scheduled to play 13 nationally televised games this season – nine on ESPN and four on TNT.

Dallas’ first road game of the year will be an ESPN telecast against No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. CT. The club’s first nationally televised home game of the season will come against LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday, Nov. 1 at 8:30 p.m. CT, and will also be shown by ESPN.

TNT will have exclusive rights to Kristaps Porzingis’ return to Madison Square Garden on Nov. 14.

VIEW FULL SCHEDULE HERE

The Mavericks’ local television schedule for games on FOX Sports Southwest will be released at a later date. All games can be heard on ESPN 103.3 FM and on Univision 1270 AM (KFLC).

The team’s longest homestand of the season will be a six-game, 10-day stretch at the beginning of the 2020 calendar year (Jan. 2 to Jan. 11). Dallas will face Brooklyn (Jan. 2), Charlotte (Jan. 4), Chicago (Jan. 6), Denver (Jan. 8), the L.A. Lakers (Jan. 10) and Philadelphia (Jan. 11) during that homestand.

The Mavericks will also play a four-game homestand in November against the four franchises that have accounted for the last six NBA championships – Toronto (Nov. 16), San Antonio (Nov. 18), Golden State (Nov. 20), and Cleveland (Nov. 22).

Dallas’ longest road trip in 2019-20 will be four games (twice). The club has a four-game trip from Feb. 26 to March 2 and a four-game West-coast trip from March 16 to March 21.

The Mavericks will travel to Mexico City to face the Detroit Pistons on Dec. 12. It will mark the third time in team history that Dallas will play a regular-season game outside of the U.S. or Canada (the Mavericks faced the Rockets in Mexico City in 1997-98 and the Suns in Mexico City in 2016-17).

Dallas will play 13 back-to-backs this season. The club will play six back-to-backs that begin and end on the road, four back-to-backs to begin on the road and conclude at home, two back-to-backs that require no travel (begin and end at home) and one home-to-road back-to-back.

The Lakers will make two trips to American Airlines Center in 2019-20 (Nov. 1 and Jan. 10). Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers will also visit the AAC twice this year (Nov. 26 and Jan. 21). James Harden, Russell Westbrook and the in-state rival Houston Rockets will make their two trips to Dallas on March 23 and April 7.

Tickets for the 2019-20 regular season will go on-sale in mid-September.