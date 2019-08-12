(CBSDFW.COM) – North Texas remains under a heat advisory for the sixth consecutive day as feels-like temperatures are expected to push 110 degrees on Monday.
MedStar, which covers parts of Tarrant County, also reported that it responded to 41 heat-related calls during the heatwave over the weekend and that 32 of those calls resulted in transportation to a hospital. The numbers reported by MedStar were from August 10 to early Monday morning.
Four people were taken to the hospital in serious condition while two were taken in critical condition.
Highs are expected to reach triple-digits on Monday and Tuesday before a small break from the heat on Wednesday due to rain chances.
MedStar recommends people in the heat to stay hydrated, find shade and cooling, limit activity outdoors, and check on loved ones.
