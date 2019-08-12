DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Dallas are investigating after a video surfaced online showing a girl putting a dog inside a clothes dryer and turning it on.

The girl in the video is believed to be from Dallas according to online reports and now detectives are trying to identify and locate her.

Monday afternoon officials issued a statement that said, in part, “The Dallas Police Department, along with Dallas Animal Services, is aware of the video circulating on Social Media regarding a dog being placed in a clothes dryer. Detectives are working jointly with the Department’s Fusion Center to locate the female in the video.”

The Instagram post — that has since been taken down — shows the teen first saying, “I’m gonna put his a** back in the dryer.” The girl then summons a dog that appears to be a Shih Tzu, picks it up and puts it inside the dryer.

The girl turns on the machine and claps her hands while screaming laughing.

The dryer runs for six or seven seconds before the girl opens the door, exposing the dog in mid-tumble before the drum stops rolling. The dog frantically crawls out of the dryer and scurries away.

CBS 11 News reporter Jason Allen is speaking with the SPCA of Texas about the possibility of animal cruelty charges being filed if and when the girl is found.

Police are asking anyone with information about the identity of the girl in the video to contact Detective Hannah Tamez at 214-329-8944.