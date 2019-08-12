FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A man who was armed with a gun is dead after he was shot and killed by a Fort Worth officer Sunday evening, police say.
The shooting happened at around 7:45 p.m in the 5800 block of Blueridge Drive.
Police said two officers responded to a domestic disturbance and arrived to an altercation between a man and a woman.
Police said a man at the home had a gun and pointed it at the officers. According to police, one of the officers feared for his life and shot the man.
The man was taken to the hospital but later died. His identity has not yet been released.
No officers were injured during the incident.
The two officers who responded are on paid administrative leave pending an investigation, police said.
Neighbors told CBS 11 News that police had responded to the house before, and that there was a disturbance there earlier in the evening.
