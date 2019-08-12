  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – To the delight of devoted fans, country-music icon Willie Nelson, 86, will move forward with his upcoming tour despite previously announcing its cancellation due to a “breathing problem.”

In a brief note on his Facebook page Thursday, it was announced Nelson will be back on the road in September.

“Willie is resting and feeling better,” the post said. “The tour will resume on September 6 in Gilford, NH. Thanks to all the fans for the continued support!”

He takes the stage on November 15 at Billy Bob’s Texas.

Nelson’s first show a the legendary honky tonk took place on April 5, 1981 just four days after Billy Bob’s opened.

He has performed there regularly since then, even hosting seven of his annual Fourth of July picnics and performing at Billy Bob’s Grand Re-Opening in 1989.

This isn’t the first time Nelson has had to cancel shows as of late. He canceled his appearance at the Outlaw Music Festival due to illness last summer. He also was forced to cancel several dates in 2018.

The singer, a lifelong pot-smoker and marijuana advocate who has his own weed company, called Willie’s Reserve, has earned every conceivable award as a musician. Nelson took home a Grammy this year after winning Best Traditional Pop Album for “My Way.”

The Fort Worth show starts at 8 p.m., with Nelson going on at 10:30 p.m.

Tickets: $60/$100 Reserved Seats | $20 General Admission

