MCKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – McKinney Police Detectives need help identifying a man who they say took upskirt photos of a 20-year-old woman inside a Hobby Lobby store.
He was seen on surveillance video leaving the store at 3550 W. University Dr. around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 3.
Officers responded to the location to investigate after the young woman’s mother told them the suspect had placed a cellphone under her daughter’s skirt. Both women said he shot video or a photograph.
When confronted, the man fled the store and drove away, leaving westbound through the parking lot.
Police said the man is 50-65 years old, 5’7” to 5’9”, has a stocky build, is balding, has red facial hair and glasses. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, khaki shorts, black athletic shoes, and black ankle socks. He drove a dark Acura 4-door with a sunroof, possibly a 2004-2008 model.
If you know who this man is, please contact McKinney Police Det. Rimpel at 972-547-2811 or trimpel@mckinneytexas.org.
You must log in to post a comment.