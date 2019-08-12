Filed Under:DFW News, McKinney Hobby Lobby, McKinney Police Department, Pervert, Police, Predator, Upskirt Photos

MCKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – McKinney Police Detectives need help identifying a man who they say took upskirt photos of a 20-year-old woman inside a Hobby Lobby store.

He was seen on surveillance video leaving the store at 3550 W. University Dr. around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 3.

Officers responded to the location to investigate after the young woman’s mother told them the suspect had placed a cellphone under her daughter’s skirt. Both women said he shot video or a photograph.

When confronted, the man fled the store and drove away, leaving westbound through the parking lot.

If you know who this man is, please contact McKinney Police Det. Rimpel at 972-547-2811 or trimpel@mckinneytexas.org. (courtesy: McKinney Police Dept.)

Police said the man is 50-65 years old, 5’7” to 5’9”, has a stocky build, is balding, has red facial hair and glasses. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, khaki shorts, black athletic shoes, and black ankle socks. He drove a dark Acura 4-door with a sunroof, possibly a 2004-2008 model.

