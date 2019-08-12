DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The judge in the upcoming Amber Guyger murder trial is not ready to grant a change of venue and may not do so at all.
Guyger, the former Dallas Police officer will go on trial next month for the September 2018 shooting death of Botham Jean in his apartment, which she mistook for her own.
The judge ruled Monday, a decision the defense’s request for a change of venue won’t come until it’s determined whether or not a jury can be selected in Dallas County.
Guyger’s attorneys cite “prejudicial” and “inflammatory” media coverage as reasons to move the trial to another county. This comes after Guyger’s 911 call on the night the deadly shooting was leaked.
Guyger claims she thought Jean was a burglar in her Dallas apartment when she shot him. In the 911 call, Guyger could be heard repeating “I thought it was my apartment” and also worrying about losing her job.
The fired officer last appeared in court on June 6, where the trial date was set for September 6.
You must log in to post a comment.