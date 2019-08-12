Comments
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Save the date! The Texas Rangers will play their first regular season game at their new ballpark on March 31, 2020 against the Los Angeles Angels.
The Rangers announced the first games that will be played at the new Globe Life Field on Monday. The MLB released the entire 2020 schedule, as well.
The team will start the season with a four-game series at the Seattle Mariners on Thursday, March 26. They then head to Arlington for two three-game series against the Angels and the Tampa Bay Rays.
March 31 will be the first regular season game at Globe Life Field, which will feature a retractable roof.
According to the last construction update on Aug. 7, Globe Life Field is about 70% complete.
The Rangers are currently celebrating the final days at Globe Life Park before they move to the new ballpark.
