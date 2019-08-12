CORSICANA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Corsicana Police have charged Juana Marquez, 42, with abandoning or endangering a child, after a young girl died from severe burns from boiling water.
Police said on Saturday, officers and paramedics responded to a home in the 400 block of S. 34th St. in reference to an unresponsive child.
That’s when officers found the body of the approximately 4-year-old girl.
The person who called 911 said about 12 hours earlier, the child had pulled a large boiling pot of water from the stove.
The boiling water covered her head, chest, arms and other areas of her body.
The caller said she was not in the room at the time and that she treated the child herself and did not seek any medical attention.
Preliminary autopsy results from the Navarro County Medical Examiner indicated the child died due to the injuries sustained from the boiling water, according to Corsicana Police.
You must log in to post a comment.