



– An embattled tow truck driver at the center of a The Ones for Justice investigation was recently arrested… again.

Last week, Sami Aziz was charged with two counts of child endangerment, according to Euless Police.

Police said Aziz tried towing a car that was occupied by a 7-year-old, a 9-year-old and their mother.

The incident occurred at the Denny’s in Euless, where police have responded to nearly two dozen calls related to towing since June.

Aziz works for Texas Tow Stars, which previously held a contract with Denny’s to tow the cars of people who parked in the lot but did not eat at the restaurant.

Since June, Aziz has interacted with police several times.

Three reports involve Aziz almost towing vehicles with people still inside.

On multiple occasions, police said Aziz took off without properly securing cars.

Aziz has received several tickets related to improper towing. He got arrested earlier this summer by Euless Police.

North Texas Restaurant Vows to End Tow Practice after Ones for Justice Investigation

An attorney representing Aziz could not provide additional details about his client’s most recent arrest. Police said Aziz is now out of jail.

The tow signs once posted at Denny’s are now gone.

Paul Spencer, a corporate spokesman for Denny’s, said the contract with Texas Tow Stars was terminated last month and all tow signs have been taken down.

Denny’s first claimed it ordered Aziz to stop towing drivers in late July.

Since then, multiple people have contacted The Ones for Justice, stating Aziz continued to tow vehicles.