MIAMI, FL (CBSNEWS.COM) – Carnival Cruise Line’s Fantasy cruise ship failed an inspection by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control in July, earning poor marks for filmy pool water, brown water coming from shower hoses in medical areas, dirty tableware mixed with clean, and bagels and bread with flies on them.
The July inspection is the worst in the cruise liner’s history, with Fantasy getting a 77 out of 100, below the 85 score needed to pass muster with the CDC.
