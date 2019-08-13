(CBSDFW.COM) – Tuesday marks our seventh consecutive day under a heat advisory. Temperatures will once again soar to around 100 degrees with a dangerous heat index near 110 degrees.
But there’s good news! A weak cold front is on the way and will provide a little relief by Wednesday.
As this front slowly travels south from the Plains, we’ll monitor rain returning to the forecast.
We could see some isolated showers and storms this afternoon and evening, especially north of the Metroplex. Rain chances increase overnight tonight and into Wednesday morning as the front moves through DFW.
Scattered showers and storms are expected then with heavy downpours and a very low severe risk.
With the return of north winds, we’ll see some relief from the high humidity and lower temperatures in the 90s.
