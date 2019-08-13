FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — A father was charged with Endangering A Child Recklessly and Making A Firearm Accessible To A Child after his two children were shot by their 10-year-old cousin.
Moses Ray Olguin, 27, left the gun in a plastic container atop a dog cage in the laundry room, which the children easily found.
His daughter told police she was looking for a marker when she found the gun. When their cousin tried to take it from her, the gun discharged, hitting her and her brother. The boy suffered a wound to his chest; his sister was shot in the arm.
Rather than call 911, a family member put the injured children in a car and drove them to Cook Children’s Medical Center.
Olguin told police he was at work when the shooting happened. He also said he didn’t know the gun was in the box.
