LEWISVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Lewisville Police said Tuesday the small dog that was put in the clothes dryer by a teenage girl in an Instagram video, has been checked out by a veterinarian.
Investigators said the vet released the dog back to its owner.
Once the investigation is complete, the case will be handed over to the Denton County District Attorney’s Office for any possible prosecution.
Further investigation into the dog’s physical condition continues.
Lewisville Police are awaiting the veterinarian’s report before releasing any information on the dog’s condition.
The Instagram post — that has since been taken down — shows the teen first saying, “I’m gonna put his a** back in the dryer.” The girl then summons a dog that appears to be a Shih Tzu, picks it up and puts it inside the dryer.
The girl turns on the machine and claps her hands while screaming laughing.
The dryer runs for six or seven seconds before the girl opens the door, exposing the dog in mid-tumble before the drum stops rolling. The dog frantically crawls out of the dryer and scurries away.
