Opening Day Dove 2018With dove season just around the corner, we revisit last year’s opening day. Woody and the DFW Outdoorsman Team were with former Rangers pitcher, Tim Crabtree and his son, Jackson, for Opening Day of dove season near Waxahachie. Tim and Jackson were new to the sport, and it’s safe to say that after the day we had, there are now two more North Texas outdoorsmen hooked on dove hunting! The guys at 3Curl Outfitters run a fantastic operation and really know how to get their hunters on the game! We had a great time and I’m sure our viewers will enjoy the trip as well!

