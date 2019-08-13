(CBSDFW.COM) – NFL on CBS analyst Tony Romo is weighing in on the contracts of Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott and Amari Cooper, saying he believes their deals will get done.

Elliott is currently holding out for a new contract and hasn’t reported to training camp yet. He’s currently has two years remaining on his rookie contract.

Prescott is also looking for a new deal as he enters the final season of his rookie contract, where he’s set to make $2 million this season. The 26-year-old has reportedly turned down an offer sheet of $30 million a year.

Cooper has been quiet on his contract talks while he plays the last year of his current contract.

The former Cowboys quarterback talked to the CBS Sports HQ on Tuesday, where he gave his opinion on what’s going to happen with these three players’ contracts.

“They’re all great players, and it’s just a matter of time before they get paid.” Tony Romo joins CBS Sports HQ to discuss the impending contracts of Ezekiel Elliott, Dak Prescott, and Amari Cooper.https://t.co/8azcNxTE3n pic.twitter.com/W8RH8nuf8z — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) August 13, 2019

“All three of these guys, their deals are gonna get done. It’s just fun for people to talk about while it’s going on,” Romo said. “They’re all great players, and I think it’s just a matter of time before they get paid.”

“It’s about the production. Are you winning? Are you helping your team win? And are you producing? Dak’s done that the moment he stepped on the field” he added.

Prescott and Cooper are continuing to stay with the team during training camp and going into the preseason games while Elliott is holding out.

Other former Cowboy players Troy Aikman and Dez Bryant tweeted out their reactions on Monday to Prescott’s contract talks.

“As the great Bob Dylan once wrote ‘The times they are a-changin,'” Aikman said in response to a tweet about Prescott reportedly seeking $40 million a year.

As the great Bob Dylan once wrote “The times they are a-changin’” https://t.co/dGV1WzCTLI — Troy Aikman (@TroyAikman) August 12, 2019

“Pay Dak his 40Mil and don’t @ me,” Bryant tweeted.