WEATHERNORTH TEXAS RAIN | Alerts | Radar | Upload Images | Weather App |
  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bus Crash, crash, DFW News, Fort Worth, Trinity Metro

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – One person is dead and two others are injured after a crash involving a Trinity Metro bus in Fort Worth early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened just before 5 a.m. on West Long Avenue at Angle Avenue, and it involved the bus and a pickup truck.

A Fort Worth Fire Department spokesperson said the driver of the pickup died at the scene and that two others who were on the bus, including the driver, were taken to the hospital to treat injuries.

The bus involved in the crash is a Mobile Impaired Transit Services (MITS) bus, which is designed for passengers with special needs.

Comments