FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – One person is dead and two others are injured after a crash involving a Trinity Metro bus in Fort Worth early Wednesday morning.
The crash happened just before 5 a.m. on West Long Avenue at Angle Avenue, and it involved the bus and a pickup truck.
A Fort Worth Fire Department spokesperson said the driver of the pickup died at the scene and that two others who were on the bus, including the driver, were taken to the hospital to treat injuries.
The bus involved in the crash is a Mobile Impaired Transit Services (MITS) bus, which is designed for passengers with special needs.
