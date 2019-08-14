



– A 9-year-old girl was shot and killed in the 3500 block of Munger Avenue in Dallas on Wednesday.

It happened at an apartment complex around 5:30 p.m.

Police said someone fired a gun into the wrong apartment.

Police have determined the shooting was gang-related.

Police say the suspects came to an apartment looking for a tenant inside.

When the tenant refused to come out, suspects went around to the back of the building.

One of the suspects fired a shot into the wrong apartment, striking the young girl, police said.

Police said they are searching for the suspects.

Lakeitha Washington told CBS 11 she is best friends with the deceased child’s mother.

“I was praying for better news,” Washington said. “This is a baby. This is crazy. This is beyond crazy messed up.”

Anyone with information regarding this deadly shooting, can call Dallas Police Homicide at 214-671-3584.