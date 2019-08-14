LATEST:6 Police Officers Shot In Philadelphia
  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMSEAL Team
    10:00 PMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Child Killed, child shot, dallas police, Deadly Shooting, DFW News, Homicide, Munger Avenue


DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A 9-year-old girl was shot and killed in the 3500 block of Munger Avenue in Dallas on Wednesday.

It happened at an apartment complex around 5:30 p.m.

Police said someone fired a gun into the wrong apartment.

Dallas Police crime scene where child was shot and killed (Erin Jones – CBS 11)

Police have determined the shooting was gang-related.

Police say the suspects came to an apartment looking for a tenant inside.

When the tenant refused to come out, suspects went around to the back of the building.

One of the suspects fired a shot into the wrong apartment, striking the young girl, police said.

Police said they are searching for the suspects.

Lakeitha Washington told CBS 11 she is best friends with the deceased child’s mother.

“I was praying for better news,” Washington said. “This is a baby. This is crazy. This is beyond crazy messed up.”

Anyone with information regarding this deadly shooting, can call Dallas Police Homicide at 214-671-3584.

Comments