BREAKING:At Least 6 Police Officers Shot In Philadelphia
Filed Under:dallas police, DFW News, shooting suspect, standoff, SWAT

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas SWAT is in a standoff with a shooting suspect in the 2000 block of Hillburn Drive.

It all started around 3:35 p.m. Wednesday when Dallas officers responded to a shooting call in the 2000 of Las Cruces Lane.

When the officers arrived, they found a man injured from an apparent gunshot wound. He was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.

According to a witness, the suspect approached the victim as he stood outside his home and confronted him regarding an incident that occurred a few day ago.

They started arguing when the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim.

Dallas Police standoff (CBS 11)

The suspect ran away and into the home on Hillburn Drive.

This is a developing story.

Comments