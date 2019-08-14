Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas SWAT is in a standoff with a shooting suspect in the 2000 block of Hillburn Drive.
It all started around 3:35 p.m. Wednesday when Dallas officers responded to a shooting call in the 2000 of Las Cruces Lane.
When the officers arrived, they found a man injured from an apparent gunshot wound. He was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.
According to a witness, the suspect approached the victim as he stood outside his home and confronted him regarding an incident that occurred a few day ago.
They started arguing when the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim.
The suspect ran away and into the home on Hillburn Drive.
This is a developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.