Comments
SAN ANTONIO (CBSNEWS.COM) – The FBI said it is investigating after shots were fired Tuesday at a San Antonio office building that houses Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Officials say no one was injured, but that one office was occupied at the time of the shooting.
SAN ANTONIO (CBSNEWS.COM) – The FBI said it is investigating after shots were fired Tuesday at a San Antonio office building that houses Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Officials say no one was injured, but that one office was occupied at the time of the shooting.
The shots were fired into a window of an ICE and Removal Operations Field Office.
◊◊◊ Click Here To Read The Complete Story On cbsnews.com ◊◊◊
You must log in to post a comment.