SAN ANTONIO (CBSNEWS.COM) – The FBI said it is investigating after shots were fired Tuesday at a San Antonio office building that houses Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Officials say no one was injured, but that one office was occupied at the time of the shooting.

(credit: CBS News)

The shots were fired into a window of an ICE and Removal Operations Field Office.

