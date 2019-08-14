FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Lunch is going to look and taste very different for Fort Worth ISD students who get ready to return to school on Monday.
District officials and contractor Sonexo Magic held a taste test on Wednesday as they unveiled new food concepts that mimic the kind of food option one would find in a food court or major university dining hall.
Sonexo Magic, Executive Chef Leonor Wolford said young students are a lot smarter about food these days and they want better food options.
Chef Wolford added, “They are tough critics. They are very honest, so they will let you know.”
The new offerings include fresh made pizzas, wraps, salads, and entrees inspired by cuisine from across the world that are as diverse as the students.
The meals will be served across all 130 schools in the district.
Lunch for high school students costs about $2.50 and is less for students on free or reduced lunch programs.
The district says the food options have changed and improved but the price is still the same.
