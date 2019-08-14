Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Two Fort Worth officers are being credited with saving two drivers after a fiery crash early Wednesday morning.
Police say the crash happened in the early morning hours at Glen Garden and Riverside Drive and involved two vehicles. The two officers saw the crash and went to help those who were involved.
According to police, one of the vehicles caught fire and the officers were able to rescue the driver from the flames. The officers also pulled the driver out of the other vehicle.
The conditions of the crash victims have not been released. The officers were not injured during the rescue.
The officers have not been identified.
