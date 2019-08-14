RICHARDSON (CBSDFW.COM) – Part of Renner Road in Richardson was closed from Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning after an accident involving a fuel truck.
The road was closed around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday after the tanker and a passenger vehicle collided near the intersection near North Star Road.
The impact of the crash caused the fuel tanker to roll several times and spill fuel onto the road. The shut down was to contain the spill and clear hazardous materials from the area. Another fuel tanker was brought in to remove the remaining fuel from the damaged tanker.
At the time of the crash, the semi had a capacity to carry up to 8,600 gallons of fuel. It isn’t known exactly how much fuel was on board or how much spilled.
The driver of the tanker received non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital, where they remained Wednesday. The driver of the car was treated at the scene and released.
Renner Road was reopened to traffic around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.
