WEATHERNORTH TEXAS RAIN | Alerts | Radar | Upload Images | Weather App |
  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMFace the Truth
    2:30 PMFace the Truth
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Best Buy, DFW News, Fraud, Irving Police, Stolen Credit Card, theft

IRVING (CBSDFW.COM) – Irving police are searching for two people who they say stole multiple credit cards from an elderly woman’s shopping cart and used them at a Best Buy.

Police say they are looking to identify the two suspect who were seen at a local Best Buy. It’s unknown if they stole the cards at that store.

(Credit: Irving Police Department/Twitter)

From the surveillance images provided by police, the suspects appear to be a man and a woman. The man is seen wearing a cap, a long-sleeved Nike shirt and blue jeans. The woman is seen wearing black sunglasses, a black dress and a cross-body purse.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 972.721.2535.

Comments