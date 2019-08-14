Comments
IRVING (CBSDFW.COM) – Irving police are searching for two people who they say stole multiple credit cards from an elderly woman’s shopping cart and used them at a Best Buy.
Police say they are looking to identify the two suspect who were seen at a local Best Buy. It’s unknown if they stole the cards at that store.
From the surveillance images provided by police, the suspects appear to be a man and a woman. The man is seen wearing a cap, a long-sleeved Nike shirt and blue jeans. The woman is seen wearing black sunglasses, a black dress and a cross-body purse.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 972.721.2535.
