



– Almost three years after a Fort Worth woman disappeared her ex-boyfriend is on trial for her kidnapping.

No one has seen Typhenie Johnson since October 2016. The then 25-year-old woman vanished after talking with her ex-boyfriend Christopher Revill.

Although Typhenie’s body has never been found police believe she is dead and that Revill had a hand in her disappearance and demise.

Jurors at the Tim Curry Criminal Justice Center in Fort Worth heard opening statements Wednesday. By lunchtime several witnesses had already taken the stand.

Prosecutors began the task of trying to connect Revill to Typhenie’s kidnapping and death. The two had been a couple in 2016, but broke up about two months before the woman disappeared.

Typhenie Johnson’s brother told police that on the evening his sister went missing he stepped out to where she had been talking with Revill and saw him closing the trunk of his car.

Typhenie’s car keys and a single sock were all found in the spot where Revill had been parked. Her cell phone was also found in the area.

In opening statements the defense countered that lab tests never found Typhenie’s DNA in the trunk of Revill’s car and her fingerprints also weren’t found.

Attorneys for Revill say phone records will show there had been a man calling Typhenie on the night she went missing and that until this year investigators had never talked to him.

If convicted of aggravated kidnapping Revill faces up to 99 years in prison.