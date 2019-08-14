Comments
SOUTHLAKE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Southlake are asking for help identifying a thief who allegedly stole $1,200 worth of cologne from Ulta.
Surveillance video shows the man inside the store at 2900 East Southlake Boulevard on August 3.
The suspect grabbed a bag, browsed the merchandise and police said when employees walked away, he stuffed the cologne inside a shopping bag. He then left without paying.
Police described him as about 150 lbs, about 5’10” with a thin, wiry mustache and goatee.
Please email crime analyst Diana Smith at dsmith@ci.southlake.tx.us or call her at 817-748-8915 if you recognize him.
You must log in to post a comment.