SOUTHLAKE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Southlake are asking for help identifying a thief who allegedly stole $1,200 worth of cologne from Ulta.

Surveillance video shows the man inside the store at 2900 East Southlake Boulevard on August 3.

Email crime analyst Diana Smith at dsmith@ci.southlake.tx.us or call her at 817-748-8915 if you recognize this man. (credit: Southlake Police Department)

The suspect grabbed a bag, browsed the merchandise and police said when employees walked away, he stuffed the cologne inside a shopping bag. He then left without paying.

Police described him as about 150 lbs, about 5’10” with a thin, wiry mustache and goatee.

Please email crime analyst Diana Smith at dsmith@ci.southlake.tx.us or call her at 817-748-8915 if you recognize him.

 

