FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Officials are investigating after the trailer of a semi-trailer end dump truck overturned onto the cab of the truck — killing the driver.
It happened at a construction site on the 13000 block of Mossvine Drive.
The driver’s identity won’t be released until his family is notified.
The Frisco Police Department is investigating the incident as a fatality motor vehicle crash.
Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact the Frisco Fire Department Fire Prevention Office at (972) 292.6320 or the Frisco Police Department at (972) 292.6010.
