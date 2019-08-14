  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

EL PASO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Despite the Federal Bureau of Investigation and El Paso Police Department having completed processing the crime scene at the Walmart where a mass shooter killed 22 people, the retail corporation says they don’t know when it will re-open.

“We plan to proceed thoughtfully and with input from our associates and the community,” said Walmart spokesperson Payton McCormick.

The El Paso Police Department relinquished control to Walmart officials Wednesday afternoon.

The fence that was put up to secure the perimeter of the scene will remain in place to deter trespassers. There are also “No Trespassing” signs posted.

Walmart has hired armed security guards to protect the sight, too.

Both the police department and Walmart have asked the public to observe appropriate dignity at the site as a tribute to the victims.

