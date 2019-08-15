Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two men were shot and killed at what Dallas Police call “a gambling location” in the 4000 block of Urban Avenue.
It happened around 2:45 p.m. on Thursday.
When the officers arrived, they found the two men shot inside. One was deceased. The other was rushed to the hospital, where he died.
According to witnesses, multiple armed men went inside and there was a shootout between the suspects and at least one of the people inside.
There were additional patrons inside that were not injured.
Police said the suspects took off in a four-door vehicle.
There is no word on their identities.
You must log in to post a comment.