Filed Under:dallas police, DFW News, double murder, gambling, Homicide, Urban Avenue

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two men were shot and killed at what Dallas Police call “a gambling location” in the 4000 block of Urban Avenue.

It happened around 2:45 p.m. on Thursday.

Urban Avenue double murder in Dallas (Chopper 11)

When the officers arrived, they found the two men shot inside.  One was deceased.  The other was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

According to witnesses, multiple armed men went inside and there was a shootout between the suspects and at least one of the people inside.

There were additional patrons inside that were not injured.

Urban Avenue double murder in Dallas (Chopper 11)

Police said the suspects took off in a four-door vehicle.

There is no word on their identities.

 

