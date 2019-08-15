Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A 21-year-old man is dead after he was found shot in the middle of a street in Dallas early Thursday morning, police say.
According to police, they responded to the shooting call at around 1:30 a.m. in the 3600 block of Utah Avenue. When officers arrived, they found the victim in the middle of the street with a gunshot wound to his chest.
He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The victim was later identified as Christopher Whitfield.
Dallas ISD confirmed to CBS 11 News that Whitfield was the son of trustee Maxie Johnson.
Police say Whitfield’s death is being investigated as a homicide and they do not have any suspects at this time.
