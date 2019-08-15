Comments
ELIZABETHTON, Tennessee (CBS NEWS) – Dale Earnhardt Jr., his wife Amy and baby daughter survived a small plane crash in Tennessee on Thursday afternoon, authorities said.
Earnhardt Jr. was hospitalized following the crash at Elizabethton Municipal Airport, the Carter County Sheriff’s Office said, according to CBS affiliate WJHL-TV.
The Cessna Citation rolled off the end of Runway 24 and caught fire after landing at the airport at 3:40 p.m., the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.
