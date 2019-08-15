DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas community members are calling for change and demanding an end to gang violence after a 9-year-old girl is mistakenly shot in her own home.
The gunfire happened at an apartment complex in the 3500 block of Munger Avenue Wednesday afternoon.
According to Dallas police, it was around 5:30 p.m. when officers arrived at the Roseland Townhomes and found little Brandoniya Bennett with a gunshot wound.
After talking to witnesses, detectives believe several people went to an apartment demanding that a tenant come outside. When the person refused the suspects circled around to the back of the building and opened fire.
The shots were aimed at the wrong apartment and at least one bullet hit Bennett. Police administered CPR and the little girl was taken to nearby Baylor University Medical Center, but she died from her injuries.
This isn’t the first time in recent weeks that police have responded to a deadly shooting in the Old East Dallas neighborhood. In July, teenagers Gregory Horton III and Zacchaeus Banks were shot and killed in front of a nearby community center.
So far, police have released no suspect information in the shooting of Brandoniya Bennett and no arrests have been made.
