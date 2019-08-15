



A Fort Worth jury listened to an audio recording of accused kidnapper Christopher Revill’s first conversation with a detective Thursday, where he was seemingly more concerned with what would happen to him next, rather than his missing ex-girlfriend.

Revill was the last person seen talking to Typhenie Johnson the night she disappeared in Oct. 2016. They were seen in the parking lot of Johnson’s East Fort Worth apartment complex, Post Oak East.

And when he sat in a police car with a detective that night, he repeatedly asked about his own situation.

“I’m feeling like everything’s being stacked against me,” Revill told Fort Worth Detective Pat Hinz. “You’re taking my car. I don’t know how I’m going to get home. I don’t know if I’m even going home.”

Hinz responded by telling Rivell that if he was going home, police would take him there.

“Why wouldn’t I go home?” Rivell asked. “That’s the whole… That’s what I’m getting at.”

After receiving a call from Johnson’s brother that she was missing, Rivell had returned to the east side apartment complex.

Johnson’s twin brother, Asher, testified this week that he saw the former couple talking outside that night. Rivell had just learned his ex-girlfriend was seeing someone new, and Asher said his sister was gesturing to Rivell that he should leave.

Later, Asher said he saw Rivell with his car backed up onto a grassy area next to their apartment building, with the doors and trunk open.

In court, prosecutors showed the jury pictures of tire tracks. Hinz told Rivell in the recorded conversations that the tread matched the tires on his car, to which Rivell had little response.

Hinz also told him police had found a woman’s shirt at Rivell’s parents house, where he was living at the time. He replied that whatever was in their yard was “their business.”

In opening statements Wednesday, defense attorneys suggested there was a person Johnson had contact with the night she disappeared, who police had not spoken to until 2019.

However, Det. Doug Rohloff testified Thursday that police identified a man who, Rivell said, was fixing Johnson’s car. He told them Johnson had sent him a message that she needed a ride to work, but that he never picked her up.

Despite a number of public searches since 2016, no sign of Johnson has ever been found.

If convicted, Rivell faces up to 99 years in prison on the abduction charge.